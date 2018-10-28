Trubisky, Bears handle Jets, 24-10

EditorsNote: resent with minor tweaks

Mitchell Trubisky completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears pulled away for a 24-10 win over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller each caught touchdown passes for the Bears, and Jordan Howard scored on the ground. Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak and earned its first win in October.

Chris Herndon hauled in the lone touchdown for the Jets, who have dropped back-to-back games. Sam Darnold finished 14 of 29 for 153 yards and one touchdown.

The Bears jumped to a 7-0 lead on Cohen’s 70-yard catch and run with 5:24 to play in the first quarter. The Jets blitzed on the play, but Trubisky beat the pressure by lofting a screen pass to Cohen, who hauled it in and sprinted untouched down the left sideline to match the longest reception of his career.

The Jets got on the scoreboard thanks to a 42-yard field goal by Jason Myers with 11:59 left in the second quarter.

Chicago increased its lead to 14-3 midway through the third quarter. On third-and-goal, Trubisky looked left and zipped a 4-yard pass to Miller in the back of the end zone. Miller cradled the ball and barely landed inbounds for the third touchdown of his rookie campaign.

A 32-yard field goal by Cody Parkey pushed the Bears’ lead to 17-3 early in the fourth quarter.

The Jets sliced the deficit to 17-10 on the next possession. Darnold tossed a 16-yard strike to Herndon, a rookie tight end from Miami who has a touchdown catch in each of his past three games.

Chicago quickly answered to re-establish a two-score lead. Howard punched in a 2-yard run on the next drive.

The Bears played without key offseason additions Khalil Mack (ankle) and Allen Robinson (groin). Mack warmed up on the field before the game before he was ruled out. It marked the linebacker’s first absence in four-plus seasons.

Rishard Matthews made his Jets debut only five days after signing with the team as a free agent. Matthews averaged 53 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns in the past three years with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, but was not targeted in his first game paired with Darnold.

—Field Level Media