Preview: Bears at Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff hopes took a major hit last week when they blew a 17-point lead in a loss to division rival Pittsburgh on Monday night. With no room left for error, Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Bears in a must-win on Sunday and may have to do it without several of their top players who were injured in the violent contest against the Steelers.

Cincinnati not only dropped a brutal 23-20 decision to the Steelers, but may have also lost running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Vontaze Burfict to concussions in the hard-hitting affair. Both players missed practice during the week while in concussion protocol and Burfict, who was blasted by Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late in Monday night’s game, is unlikely to play. The Bears have been reduced to the role of spoiler for some time and lost to San Francisco 15-14 last week despite not giving up a touchdown. Chicago is just 1-4 on the road this season and ranks last in the NFL in passing as rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and company have thrown for just over 160 yards a game.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bengals -6.5. O/U: 38.5.

ABOUT THE BENGALS (5-7): The Bengals may also be without defensive back Adam Jones (groin) and they put wide receiver John Ross on season-ending injured reserve on Wednesday. George Iloka, another defensive back, was originally suspended for one game after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on a the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter but had his suspension reduced to just a fine. Wide receiver A.J. Green hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Andy Dalton in the contest but was crushed by the setback. “It’s very disappointing,” he said. “We had it.”

ABOUT THE BEARS (3-9): Chicago kept Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers out of the end zone the entire way last week, but former Bear Robbie Gould booted five field goals in his return to the Windy City, including a game-winner with just four seconds to play. Chicago is in a free-fall, having lost five straight games, but running back Jordan Howard has been a bright spot with 885 yards on 212 carries and five touchdowns. Kendall Wright leads a dismal group of receivers with just 370 yards but Dontrelle Inman snagged his first touchdown reception of the season last week and appears to have assumed the No. 1 receiver role.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the third straight home game for Cincinnati, which is 3-2 at Paul Brown Stadium this season.

2. Cincinnati trails the final wild-card playoff position, currently held by Baltimore, by a full two games and has already lost to the Ravens this season.

3. The Bears signed K Mike Nugent and placed Cairo Santos on injured reserve.

PREDICTION: Bears 20, Bengals 17