Bears beat Bengals to halt five-game skid

CINCINNATI -- Mitchell Trubisky passed for 271 yards and a touchdown and Jordan Howard rushed for 147 yards and two scores, lifting the Chicago Bears to a 33-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Kendall Wright had 10 catches for 107 yards, helping Chicago (4-9) snap a five-game losing streak. Tarik Cohen ran for 80 yards for the Bears, who rushed for 228 yards.

Cincinnati (5-8) was minus four defensive starters, including top tacklers Vontaze Burfict and Nick Vigil, but it was a miserable afternoon for the Bengals and quarterback Andy Dalton, who passed for 141 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Dalton was sacked twice.

Giovani Bernard rushed for 62 yards on 11 carries for the Bengals while starting in place of rookie Joe Mixon, who was out with a concussion.

The Bears’ offense has struggled mightily, but they moved the ball effectively on their first possession Sunday against the depleted Bengals defense.

Chicago drove 51 yards in four plays in one minute and six seconds, going ahead 6-0 when Howard sprinted through a gaping hole for a 21-yard touchdown run. Former Bengal Mike Nugent’s point-after attempt hit the upright.

Bernard’s 21-yard run helped set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Brandon LaFell, putting Cincinnati ahead 7-6.

In the second quarter, the Bears had a touchdown called back by an illegal block and then settled for a 34-yard field goal by Nugent to go ahead 9-7.

For Chicago, which has lost six games by eight points or fewer, not cashing in on a red-zone opportunity is not ideal. It happened again just before halftime when the Bears had first-and-goal at the 9-yard line, and settled for a 27-yarder by Nugent to go ahead 12-7.

But Trubisky gained confidence as the game went on.

He scored on a 4-yard run to cap a 76-yard drive in the third quarter, while cornerback Eddie Jackson’s second interception of the season helped set up a 1-yard touchdown strike to tight end Adam Shaheen.

Jackson made another big play when he stripped wide receiver A.J. Green and recovered near the sideline. Replay overturned the initial call of a completed catch with Green being out of bounds, and Howard scored on an 8-yard run to wrap up the scoring.

NOTES: Bears RB Jordan Howard has a league-leading 12 100-yard rushing games since the start of last season. ... The Bears eclipsed 200 yards rushing for the fourth time this season. ... Bengals QB Andy Dalton’s league-leading streak of passes without an interception ended at 193. ... Bengals DT Ryan Glasgow made his first start of the season in place of Geno Atkins, who is battling a toe injury. ... Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict and RB Joe Mixon were inactive due to concussions suffered in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.