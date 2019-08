Aug 29, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Penny Hart (1) fumbles the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Kelly went 13 of 16 for 138 yards and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown as the visiting Indianapolis Colts beat the Cincinnati Bengals 13-6 in the preseason finale on Thursday night.

Kelly, the top backup on the roster for Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck’s retirement, had three carries for 20 yards. He also threw an interception.

Jake Dolegala played the whole game at quarterback for Cincinnati, going 28 of 42 for 254 yards.

