Bengals overcome 17-point deficit to beat Dolphins

Defensive linemen Michael Johnson and Sam Hubbard scored touchdowns as the host Cincinnati Bengals rallied from a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter, beating the Miami Dolphins 27-17 on Sunday afternoon.

It was the third fourth-quarter winning comeback this season by the Bengals (4-1), who lead the AFC North.

Randy Bullock made a 20-yard field goal with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter, snapping a 17-17 tie. On Miami’s next drive, Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap’s strip sack resulted in Hubbard’s 19-yard fumble return for a touchdown. That capped a rally in which the Bengals scored 27 consecutive points.

That Bengals rally also included a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Joe Mixon as well as Johnson’s interception return for another score.

Dalton completed 20-of-30 passes for 248 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Mixon ran 22 times for 93 yards, and receiver A.J. Green caught six passes for 112 yards.

Miami (3-2), which has lost two games in a row, was led by Jakeem Grant, who had a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 20-of-35 passes for 185 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Miami opened the scoring with 7:22 left in the second quarter. Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake got behind linebacker Hardy Nickerson, catching a 22-yard TD pass from Tannehill.

Cincinnati had another scoring chance later in the second quarter. But Bullock’s 37-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, who rushed up the middle and got his right hand on the ball.

Miami extended its lead to 14-0 on Grant’s 70-yard punt return. Grant was ruled out of bounds at the two, but that call was reversed upon video review, and it was a TD.

After Miami took a 17-0 lead on Jason Sanders’ 42-yard field goal, Cincinnati mounted a comeback. Bullock hit a 51-yard field goal, and on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Bengals cut their deficit to 17-10 on Dalton’s 18-yard TD pass to Mixon, who beat linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Three minutes later, Cincinnati blitzed. Tannehill tried to get rid of the ball only to have his short pass deflected and intercepted by defensive lineman Michael Johnson, who ran 21 yards for the game-tying touchdown.

—Field Level Media