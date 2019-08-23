Jones shines again as Giants beat Bengals

Aug 22, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) watches during warm ups before a game against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

EditorsNote: changes to “369 yards” in second graf

First-round rookie Daniel Jones had another impressive outing, throwing for 141 yards as the visiting New York Giants beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-23 in preseason action Thursday night.

Jones hit 9 of 11 attempts while playing four series, bringing his preseason stat line to 25 of 30 for 369 yards and a touchdown. He fumbled once on a sack, but the Giants recovered.

Jones entered after Eli Manning went 4 of 8 for 41 yards in one series, leading a 15-play, 66-yard drive for a field goal. Giants wideout Brittan Golden had two catches for 59 yards and a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Andy Dalton was sharp for the Bengals, going 7 of 10 for 104 yards and a touchdown in three series of work. Fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley continued his strong preseason by going 14 of 20 for 155 yards.

—Field Level Media