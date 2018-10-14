Brown, Steelers rally past Bengals on late TD

For all the good vibes of a great start to the season, there was one cold dish of reality served to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday: They still can’t beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds remaining for the game-winning score to give the Steelers a 28-21 win over the Bengals. It was the seventh straight time the Steelers beat the Bengals (including playoffs).

Cincinnati took a 21-20 lead with 1:18 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon, but as it turned out, the Bengals left too much time on the clock for the Steelers.

After a defensive holding penalty on Cincinnati’s Dre Kirkpatrick gave the Steelers a first down on third-and-10, Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 23-yard gain to the Cincinnati 31-yard line.

But instead of trying to set up a field goal, the Steelers threw a quick slant over the middle to Brown, who ran up the middle of the field untouched into the end zone. The Steelers were successful on a 2-point conversion attempt to go up by seven.

Roethlisberger went 32-of-46 passing for 369 yards to lead Pittsburgh, while Andy Dalton was 26-of-42 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bengals.

The Bengals opened the scoring with 4:36 left in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Tyler Boyd.

Pittsburgh answered back, going up 14-7 in the second quarter on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by James Conner.

Cincinnati tied the game just before halftime, knotting the score at 14-14 with 19 seconds remaining in the first half on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Boyd.

The Steelers took a 17-14 lead with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter on a 21-yard field goal by Chris Boswell, and then Boswell hit another field goal from 24 yards out with 3:32 left in the game to give Pittsburgh a 20-14 lead.

—Field Level Media