Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch
November 20, 2017

Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Cincinnati Bengals promoted linebacker Hardy Nickerson from their practice squad Saturday and waived veteran defensive tackle Pat Sims in a corresponding move. Cincinnati cut Nickerson, a rookie out of the University of Illinois, on Tuesday and re-signed him to the practice squad Wednesday after he cleared waivers. Nickerson has played in seven games for the Bengals this season, making two tackles on special teams. He also spent Weeks 4 and 5 on the team's practice squad.

The Cincinnati Bengals waived veteran DT Pat Sims Saturday. Sims, a 10-year veteran, played in eight games this season with seven starts, making 19 tackles. Cincinnati used the open roster spot to promote linebacker Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad.

