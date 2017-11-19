Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

The Cincinnati Bengals promoted linebacker Hardy Nickerson from their practice squad Saturday and waived veteran defensive tackle Pat Sims in a corresponding move. Cincinnati cut Nickerson, a rookie out of the University of Illinois, on Tuesday and re-signed him to the practice squad Wednesday after he cleared waivers. Nickerson has played in seven games for the Bengals this season, making two tackles on special teams. He also spent Weeks 4 and 5 on the team’s practice squad.

