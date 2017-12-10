FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2017 / 10:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Cincinnati Bengals placed CB Adam “Pacman” Jones on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The 34-year-old Jones injured his groin while making a diving interception of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Monday night’s 23-20 loss. He was ruled out of the game in the first quarter and did not practice this week. Jones finished his 11th NFL season and eighth for the Bengals with 23 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed in nine games, all starts. He also was one of the team’s kick and punt returners.

