December 17, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RB Jarveon Williams was signed off the practice squad to replace OL T.J. Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Williams, a rookie out of UTSA, signed with the Bengals as a college free agent and spent the season on the practice squad.

OL T.J. Johnson was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a chest muscle injury. Johnson suffered a pectoral injury this week. The fourth-year player originally was a seventh-round Bengals draft choice out of the University of South Carolina in 2013. He has played in 45 games (five starts) in his career, including 13 games and four starts this season (at right guard).

