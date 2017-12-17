Preview: Ravens at Browns

After having a three-game winning streak snapped last week at Pittsburgh, the Baltimore Ravens look to continue their playoff push when they visit the winless Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Ravens blew a late double-digit lead in a wild 39-38 loss to the Steelers last week that knocked them into a tie for the final wild-card slot in the AFC.

Baltimore ranks fourth in the NFL, allowing 18.9 points a game, but were helpless to stop Ben Roethlisberger last week as the veteran Steelers quarterback threw for 506 yards. “This one hurts,” Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said after the game. “It’s best for us to have a short memory on the this one because if we win out there’s a good chance we’ll be in the playoffs.” The losses continue to mount Cleveland, which is 0-13 for the second straight season. The Browns self-destructed last week in a 27-21 overtime loss to Green Bay, dropping a critical third-down pass which would have allowed them to run out the clock with the lead in regulation before DeShone Kizer threw a game-turning interception in the extra session.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -7. O/U: 40.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (7-6): Running back Alex Collins continued his eye-popping surge with a powerful performance against the Steelers, rushing for 120 yards on 18 carries. Collins, who was cut by the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason and didn’t make his first start with the Ravens until Week 4, has scored five touchdowns in his past four games and his 5.1 yards per carry ranks third in the NFL. Quarterback Joe Flacco has returned to stretching the field a bit more lately, throwing for season highs of 269 yards in both of his last games with four touchdowns and one interception.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-13): Apparently not even the return of wide receiver Josh Gordon can change Cleveland’s fortunes. In addition to Gordon, who caught his first touchdown pass since 2013 last week, the Browns are now getting production from other receivers such as Corey Coleman, who had five catches for 62 yards and a score against the Packers. Its offense ranks 31st in the league with an average of 15.2 points. Cleveland is just three games away from becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16 and the Browns are 1-28 under coach Hue Jackson, who could be coaching his final games down the stretch.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cleveland’s 14-7 halftime lead was just its second of the season, having led Minnesota 13-12 in a game played in London.

2. Baltimore has won four straight and six of the last seven meetings in the series, including a 24-10 victory earlier in the season.

3. Cleveland DB Jabrill Peppers sat out the last game with a knee injury and his status for Week 15 against the Ravens is undecided.

PREDICTION: Ravens 24, Browns 20