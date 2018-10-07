Browns beat Ravens on FG with 0:02 left in OT

Greg Joseph kicked a 37-yard field goal with two seconds left in overtime and the host Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 12-9 Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Joseph, in just his third game with the Browns, had earlier missed an extra point and then a 55-yarder with five seconds left in regulation.

Late in overtime on third-and-8 from their own 18, Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw over the middle to wide receiver Derek Willies, who rambled 39 yards to the Ravens 43-yard line. Duke Johnson than ran three times for 24 yards to the 19 to set up the winning kick.

Cleveland’s win snapped a 36-game Sunday losing streak for the Browns (2-2-1) dating back to December of 2015.

Mayfield, in his first home start, finished 25 of 43 for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked five times.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco was 29 of 56 for 298 yards and an interception.

The Ravens (3-2) drove 52 yards late in regulation and, after Michael Crabtree couldn’t coral Flacco’s pass in the end zone, Justin Tucker’s 32-yard field goal with 52 seconds tied it at 9.

After leading 6-3 at the half, the Browns recovered a fumble at the Ravens’ 42 early in the third quarter and drove to the Baltimore 6, but the Ravens defense — yet to allow a second-half touchdown this season — held and Joseph’s 35-yard field goal made it 9-3.

Baltimore responded with a 68-yard drive fueled with short passes by Flacco and Tucker’s 25-yard field goal pulled the Ravens within three late in the third.

On Cleveland’s opening drive of the game, Mayfield was picked off by Tavon Young at the Browns’ 33, and Ravens went ahead on a 44-yard Tucker field goal.

Baltimore drove inside the Cleveland 5-yard line early in the second quarter, but on second-and-goal from the 2, Flacco’s pass was tipped by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Denzel Ward intercepted.

The Browns took a 6-3 lead when they went 78 yards in 1:19 just before halftime. Cleveland covered the last 62 yards on three long passes by Mayfield. After hitting David Nijoku for gains of 19 and 24 yards, Mayfield found Rashard Higgins for a 19-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left, but Joseph missed the extra point.

Tucker’s 48-yard field goal try on the final play of the half was blocked.

—Field Level Media