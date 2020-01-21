Browns WR Beckham undergoes core muscle surgery

FILE PHOTO: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. reacts on the field while in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery Tuesday morning to repair a core muscle injury that plagued him throughout this season, the team announced.

Dr. Bill Meyers performed the surgery in Philadelphia. A full recovery is expected for Beckham, who was bothered by hip and groin injuries but didn’t miss a game.

The procedure reportedly is similar to the sports hernia surgery that teammate Kareem Hunt underwent in August, which sidelined the running back about eight weeks.

Beckham, 27, recorded 74 receptions for 1,035 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 16 games this season.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield drew additional attention to Beckham last month when he commented on the three-time Pro Bowl wideout playing through the injury.

“I’d say it wasn’t handled right,” Mayfield said of Beckham’s injury at the time. “He’s not able to run as well as he should be able to, as well as he knows. And that’s frustrating for him. You can sense that’s some of his frustration, where that comes from. So it wasn’t handled the right way in our training room. So, it is what it is. His not 100 percent is still good enough for us.”

Beckham has collected 464 catches for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 75 career games with the New York Giants and Browns. He was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Giants.

— Field Level Media