Mahomes, Chiefs rip Browns

EditorsNote: adds Chubb first name, corrects yards per play

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, while running back Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs maintained the best record in the AFC by drilling the host Cleveland Browns 37-21.

The 300-yard passing performance was the eighth straight for Mahomes, who has 29 touchdown passes.

The duel between Mahomes and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a rematch from their Big 12 days when they were first teammates at Texas Tech and later rivals after Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma.

Mayfield, a rookie who was the top pick in the 2018 draft, completed 29 of 42 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Cleveland (2-6-1) suffered its fourth straight loss. It also marked Gregg Williams’ debut as head coach after the Browns fired Hue Jackson.

The Chiefs (8-1) scored on six of their first seven possessions, did not punt until the fourth quarter and averaged 8.6 yards per play. Five receivers had 50 or more yards, led by tight end Travis Kelce with 99 yards on seven receptions, with two touchdowns.

Hunt had 91 yards on 17 carries. He and Kelce scored touchdowns to begin the third quarter, the second after Damien Williams blocked a punt to set up Kansas City on the Cleveland 26.

After purchasing more than 100 tickets for students attending his Cleveland high school, Hunt scored on a 50-yard run-and-catch on the Chiefs’ first possession. A 21-yard pass to Kelce keyed the 95-yard march, which gave Kansas City 48 points on opening drives this season.

The Chiefs tacked on first-half touchdowns on a pair of 75-yard drives, including a 1-yard dart by Hunt with 2:24 left, while securing a 21-15 halftime margin. It marked the fourth time Hunt, a second-year pro, scored a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.

The Browns scored touchdowns on their last two drives of the half. Nick Chubb crashed in from 3 yards out with 6:29 left and another running back, Duke Johnson, scored on a 19-yard pass with 26 seconds left.

Cleveland has lost 13 consecutive November games.

—Field Level Media