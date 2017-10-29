Vikings overcome slow start to beat winless Browns

The Minnesota Vikings overcame a slow start with 21 second-half points to overpower the Cleveland Browns 33-16 on Sunday at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The Vikings (6-2) have won four straight games -- three straight with backup Case Keenum at quarterback. The Browns are 0-8 this season and 1-23 under head coach Hue Jackson.

The lead changed five times after the Browns jumped ahead 6-0 before the Vikings took command in the fourth quarter.

A fumble by running back Isaiah Crowell on the Browns’ first possession of the third quarter opened the door for a 43-yard field goal by kicker Kai Forbath to give the Vikings a 15-13 edge.

After missing a 35-yard field-goal attempt wide left, Browns rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez redeemed himself from 23 yards with 5:36 left in the third quarter to put the Browns back on top 16-15.

The Vikings moved ahead to stay on a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard carry by running back Jerick McKinnon. McKinnon scored a two-point conversion for a 23-16 Minnesota lead.

Aided by three defensive penalties on the Browns, the Vikings moved 84 yards in nine plays and finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Keenum to tight end Kyle Rudolph for a 30-16 advantage.

Both teams cashed in takeaways to get on the board in the first quarter.

The Vikings took the opening kickoff and after one first down, a pass thrown by Keenum was tipped at the line of scrimmage by Browns defensive end Carl Nassib and intercepted by middle linebacker Joe Schobert.

Two plays later, Browns running back Isaiah Crowell dashed 26 yards for his first rushing touchdown of the season. The extra-point attempt by Gonzalez bounced off the right upright.

The Vikings were forced to punt the next time they had the ball but got the ball back when Browns punt returner Bryce Treggs muffed the punt at the Browns 20. The Vikings had to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Kai Forbath after a roughness penalty set them back 15 yards.

The Vikings surged to a 9-6 lead with 2:55 to play in the first half on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Keenum to Adam Thielen wide open in the back right corner of the end zone. The point-after attempt by Forbath was blocked by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

The Browns moved back ahead 13-9 on an 82-yard drive that ended on a 1-yard run by quarterback DeShone Kizer with 40 seconds left in the first quarter. They made it stand for their first halftime lead of the season, and Forbath kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make the score 13-12 at intermission.

Keenum finished 27-of-43 passing for 288 yards two touchdowns and an interception. Kizer was 18 of 34 for 179 yards and was sacked three times.

NOTES: WR Stephon Diggs started for the Vikings after missing two games with a concussion. He caught four passes for 27 yards. ... Vikings starting RT Mike Remmers left the game with a concussion. Rashad Hill replaced him. ... Browns starting CB Jason McCourty, the team leader with three interceptions, missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Mike Jordan replaced him. ... Bryce Treggs replaced injured Browns punt returner Jabrill Peppers (toe) and muffed his first attempt after signaling for a fair catch.