Preview: Jets at Browns

The New York Jets enter Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a chance to notch an unlikely third straight win. A week after dominating rhe Miami Dolphins, New York pulled out a dramatic 23-20 victory in overtime over Jacksonville last week to move to 2-2 on the season.

The Browns are off to an 0-4 start, which is disheartening for a team which went 1-15 last season and believed to be turning the corner. “We’re committed to continuing to work toward building this roster and becoming a perennial playoff team, and we’re on the way toward that,” said Browns vice president Sashi Brown.Quarterback Josh McCown has already won more games with the Jets than he did in his time with the Browns last season. The journeyman, who was 1-10 as a starter for Cleveland, has completed 40 of 54 passes for 473 yards over the past two weeks.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Browns -1. O/U: 39.

ABOUT THE JETS (2-2): With Matt Forte sidelined with turf toe, Bilal Powell rushed for a career-high 163 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Jacksonville. Rookie Elijah McGuire added 93 yards on the ground in the win that was sealed on Chandler Catanzaro’s 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in overtime. New York has won four straight in the series, including a 31-28 road win last season in a game that McCown started for Cleveland.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-4): Defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle), the first overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, tweeted during the week that he would make his debut on Sunday. Rookie DeShone Kizer has failed to complete 50 percent in any of his past three games and has eight interceptions and just three touchdowns on the season. The Browns are short-handed at wide receiver due to several injuries and coach Hue Jackson indicated that he would have benched Kenny Britt if he had more healthy bodies to fill the role.

EXTRA POINTS

1. McCown was limited in practice during the week with a shoulder injury.

2. Counting his time at Notre Dame, Kizer has won just four of his past 16 starts at quarterback.

3. The Browns are 2-29 dating to the 2015 season.

PREDICTION: Browns 20, Jets 14