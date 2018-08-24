FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 3:55 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Cleveland QBs get banged up as Browns down Eagles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: Adds new 5th graf

Two Cleveland quarterbacks sustained minor injuries, but the Browns still posted a 5-0 win over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in preseason action.

Browns starting QB Tyrod Taylor injured his left hand while using it to break his fall after throwing a first-quarter pass. He appeared to be in pain but later returned to action and wound up completing 11 of 16 passes for 65 yards.

He was replaced by the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, Baker Mayfield, who was later checked in the medical tent by an independent neurologist after taking a late hit.

Mayfield was ruled to be fine, but he didn’t get back into the game. He produced 76 yards on 8-of-12 passing and tossed one interception. Drew Stanton finished the game under center for Cleveland, and he was 1-of-3 for 7 yards.

Cleveland was dealt another blow when cornerback Denzel Ward, the No. 4 pick in April’s draft, sustained a back injury in the first quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game and will be re-evaluated Friday, according to head coach Hue Jackson.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, back in action after sustaining a shoulder injury last week, threw two interceptions. He finished 13-of-17 for 127 yards. Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz, continuing his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, remains sidelined.

The game’s only scoring occurred before halftime. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett sacked Foles in the end zone for a first-quarter safety, and Zane Gonzalez kicked a 54-yard field goal on the second play of the second quarter.

The Browns sacked Foles and Nate Sudfeld a total of seven times, and the Eagles committed four turnovers.

—Field Level Media

