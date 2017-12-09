FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
December 10, 2017 / 10:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DB Justin Currie was promoted from the practice squad to fill the roster vacancy left when the Cleveland Browns released Kenny Britt. Currie appeared in one game for the Browns earlier this season.

WR Kenny Britt was released by the Cleveland Browns on Friday, the team announced. Britt has 18 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns this season. The 29-year-old Britt is in his ninth NFL season. He was a disappointment in his one season with the Browns after establishing career highs of 68 catches and 1,002 yards last season for the Los Angeles Rams. Britt has 327 receptions for 5,114 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career. He spent his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans before spending three campaigns with the Rams -- the first two in St. Louis.

