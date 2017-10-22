Preview: Titans at Browns

The Cleveland Browns are trying to gain some stability at the quarterback spot and will start DeShone Kizer this week after benching the rookie in favor of Kevin Hogan last week. The Tennessee Titans, who visit the Browns on Sunday, have no question about their quarterback spot, as long as they manage to keep Marcus Mariota healthy.

Kizer watched from the sidelines as Hogan threw three interceptions and is heading back out on the field ready to limit his own mistakes and hold himself accountable. “In this league you have to talk less and do more,” Kizer, who is completing 50.9 percent of his passes and owns nine interceptions to go with just three touchdowns, told reporters. “We come in every Monday after a tough loss and we have this discussion about all the things we need to do. We need to start doing those.” Mariota sat out a 16-10 loss at Miami on Oct. 8 with a hamstring injury but returned on Monday with limited mobility and threw for 306 yards in the 36-22 victory over Indianapolis while working from the pocket. “The guy’s a complete stud,” Titans tackle Taylor Lewan told ESPN.com “The guy’s a franchise quarterback, and he deserves everything he gets. I‘m just happy to be his left tackle. Just his work ethic, the kind of pro he is, the kind of guy he is, I can’t say enough about Marcus Mariota. He’s the bomb dot com.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -5.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE TITANS (3-3): Mariota is not the only Tennessee player dealing with a hamstring issue -- running back DeMarco Murray missed practice this week and is questionable for Sunday. The Titans are sixth in the league in rushing at an average of 132 yards behind the dual threats of Murray (313 yards) and Derrick Henry, who broke out for 131 yards on 19 carries against Indianapolis and is up to 318 yards on the season. “The big emphasis last week was re-establishing the run, and that started up front,” Henry told the team’s website. “The O-line did a great job, and for us to be able to have the yards that we did, it starts with them and the tight ends and fullbacks -- they do a great job blocking. So credit to those guys.”

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-6): Kizer is not the only rookie under the microscope in Cleveland, and No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett is showing signs that he is ready to live up to the hype. The defensive end did not make his debut until Week 5 due to a high ankle sprain but totaled three sacks in his first two games and helped force an interception last week against Houston. “You can see him starting to truly get back to where he was before -- the speed, the quickness, the hand placement and the movement in his body,” coach Hue Jackson told reporters. “He is doing some good things, and he just has to continue to get better. I think we all know there is a whole (other) level for him in there. I think he will keep pushing and keep working at it.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Titans K Rob Bironas was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts Monday.

2. Cody Kessler will serve as the Browns’ backup QB on Sunday, with Hogan (ribs) dropping to the No. 3 spot.

3. Mariota threw for 284 yards and three TDs in Tennessee’s 28-26 win over Cleveland in the last meeting on Oct. 16, 2016.

PREDICTION: Titans 31, Browns 17