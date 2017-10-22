Succop’s field goal in OT lifts Titans over Browns

CLEVELAND -- Ryan Succop scored all of Tennessee’s points Sunday and capped his four field-goal day on a 47-yard kick with 1:55 left in overtime to give the Titans a 12-9 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

A 54-yard field goal by Browns rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez with 47 seconds left in regulation tied the score 9-9 to force overtime.

Drama led up to the game-winner. Succop, who has made 55 straight field goals inside 50 yards going back to 2014, kicked the ball a split second after the two-minute warning in overtime stopped the clock. His kick was wide left. He made an adjustment and the game-winner was perfect.

”We heard the whistle,“ Succop said. ”I always tell Beau (long snapper Beau Brinkley) even when you hear the whistle to go ahead and snap it. I‘m not necessarily trying to make it. I just want to swing my leg and see what the wind is doing.

“There was a left to right wind, but that ball didn’t move at all. On the one that counted, I hit it dead center and it didn’t move.”

It was a defensive battle from start to finish. The Browns (0-7) shut down the Titans’ sixth-ranked running attack and the Tennessee defense made the Browns’ quarterbacks pay for passing mistakes. The Titans were not happy about not getting into the end zone, but they head into their bye 4-3 and tied for first in the AFC South, so they headed home happy.

“A win is a win, no matter if you win by 50 or one,” Titans center Ben Jones said. “Our defense played lights out today. They got turnovers at the end and (safety Kevin Byard) played lights out. If we have a team like that and we don’t turn the ball over, we’re going to win games.”

The Titans took a 3-0 lead on a 43-yard field goal by Succop on an 11-play drive to open the game. The drive started in promising fashion when quarterback Marcus Mariota connected with wide receiver Rishard Matthews on an 18-yard pass over the middle. DeMarco Murray had carries of 9 and 8 yards, but the drive stalled at the Browns’ 25.

The Titans led 6-3 at halftime, but both teams had chances to score more. Succop kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:37 left in the first half when a Tennessee drive sputtered at the Browns’ 5.

The Browns, trailing 6-3 after Succop’s second field goal, patiently moved downfield with hopes of at least tying the score by halftime. However, they instead came up empty when a pass by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer sailed over the head of wide receiver Rashard Higgins and was intercepted by Byard at the Tennessee 7. It was the first of three interceptions for Byard.

The interception was the 10th thrown by Kizer this season. He was benched last week for the game with the Houston Texans in favor of Kevin Hogan. Hogan threw three interceptions and suffered a rib injury, so Browns head coach Hue Jackson went back to Kizer, who started the first five games.

Kizer threw an interception on his first pass of the third quarter. Byard got his second pick, but the Titans came up empty when the Browns’ defense stopped Tennessee four times inside the Cleveland 5. It was a familiar scene; the Browns defense played well, but the offense did not respond.

“Obviously we’re a 0-7 team,” Jackson said. “We had our chances at the end and couldn’t pull it off. We continue to do the things that stop us. This will continue to be who we are until we change it.”

Jackson benched Kizer again. Cody Kessler, 0-8 as a starter last year, moved the Browns from inside the 1 to the Titans’ 29. Gonzalez kicked a 47-yard field goal to tie the game 6-6 before Succop hit from 46 yards to put Tennessee back on top 9-6. The Browns put two field goals on the board with him at quarterback, but he was upset he did not even produce a first down in overtime. A pass intended for Kenny Britt near the Titans’ 40 was low but catchable. It went through Britt’s hands.

“I got hit after I threw it,” Kessler said. “It felt like it came out short because, as I was letting go, he hit me. I have to throw the ball better there. But our guys competed. Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”

Succop missed a 53-yard try wide left with 8:44 to play after the Browns turned the ball over on downs. The Browns took over at their 43 with Kessler still at quarterback, but the drive ended when Byard intercepted a pass at the Cleveland 14.

NOTES: A hamstring injury made RB DeMarco Murray a game-time decision for the Titans. He started and carried 18 times for 59 yards. ... TE Delanie Walker led the Titans with seven catches for 63 yards, but left the game late with a leg injury... Browns All-Pro LT Joe Thomas was knocked out of the game with a triceps injury, ending his streak at 10,363 consecutive plays without missing a snap. Starting CB Jason McCourty, leading the Browns with three interceptions, was inactive with an ankle injury. Briean Boddy-Calhoun started in his place. He made four tackles and broke up two passes.