The Indianapolis Colts elevated inside linebacker Darnell Sankey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday and waived wide receiver Matt Hazel. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Sankey was signed to the Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 3. He originally signed with Indianapolis as a free agent on Aug. 23. Sankey participated in the team’s training camp before being waived during final cuts on Sept. 2. He also spent time in training camp with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.