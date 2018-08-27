Cardinals cruise past turnover-prone Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys turned the ball over eight times Sunday night, and the Arizona Cardinals cruised to a 27-3 win in Arlington, Texas.

Arizona’s defense recorded three interceptions, recovered five Dallas fumbles and registered five sacks. The only points of the first quarter came when Trent Sherfield recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for a touchdown and Patrick Peterson returned an interception 30 yards for a score.

The Cardinals nearly posted a shutout, but Cowboys kicker Brett Maher hit a 45-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the game.

T.J. Logan led the Arizona offense with six carries for 86 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown. Cardinals quarterbacks Sam Bradford (1 of 4, 6 yards), Mike Glennon (8 of 10, 35 yards) and Chad Kanoff (4 of 10, 27 yards) produced little.

The Dallas offense was short-handed with the team making both quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott inactive for the contest. Mike White went 17 of 22 for 157 yards and an interception, and Cooper Rush completed 11 of 17 for 93 yards with two picks.

