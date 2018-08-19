FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2018 / 2:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Driskel rallies Bengals past Cowboys, 21-13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Quarterback Jeff Driskel helped Cincinnati rally from a 10-0 halftime deficit, leading the visiting Bengals to a 21-13 preseason victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Driskel completed 10 of 16 passes for 119 yards for Cincinnati. He led the team to two scoring drives in the third quarter.

Matt Barkley was 3-of-4 passing for 54 yards and connected with Brian Hill for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Andy Dalton started for the Bengals and hit 5 of 7 passes for 41 yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott went 10-of-15 for 86 yards and a score for the Cowboys, who saw Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin depart in the second quarter with a knee injury.

—Field Level Media

