Cowboys crush injury-ravaged Texans

Dak Prescott threw a touchdown in short action, backup Cooper Rush passed for 173 yards and the host Dallas Cowboys crushed the Houston Texans 34-0 in preseason action Saturday.

Prescott hit Michael Gallup from 12 yards out for a touchdown on his second and final drive, and the Cowboys never looked back, outscoring the Texans 27-0 by halftime. Dallas’ defense led the way with eight sacks, two apiece from Taco Charlton and Kerry Hyder. Charlton also forced two fumbles before sustaining an apparent leg injury; he walked off the field under his own power.

The Texans weren’t as lucky with injuries, as running back Lamar Miller was hurt on the team’s second play and is reportedly feared to have torn his ACL. Guard Zach Fulton was also carted to the locker room after rolling his right ankle on the third play. All of the Texans’ offensive starters sat for the rest of the game.

Deshaun Watson did not attempt a pass but lost a fumble on a sack. Joe Webb entered next and went 8 of 21 for 62 yards and two interceptions.

