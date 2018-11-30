Cowboys hang on to snap Saints' winning streak

EditorsNote: adds city in first graf

Dak Prescott passed for 248 yards and a touchdown, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis intercepted a side-arm pass by Drew Brees late in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Cowboys to a 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas.

Trailing by three points, the Saints (10-2) had a chance to drive for the tying field goal after defensive end Cam Jordan stripped Prescott on a sack with 2:35 left at the New Orleans 15. However, on second down, Brees felt pressure and tried to dump off the ball, and Lewis dived to the turf for the interception.

Prescott finished 24 of 28 and threw his scoring pass for 16 yards to Ezekiel Elliott. The victory snapped the Saints’ 10-game winning streak and placed them a half-game behind the Los Angeles Rams (10-1) for the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC.

The Cowboys (7-5), who have won four consecutive games, dominated the first half. Prescott completed 15 of 17 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown before the break.

The Dallas defense held New Orleans to just 59 yards in total offense — the fewest the Saints had gained in a first half since 2001 — and only three downs, which marked the fewest for New Orleans since 2004.

The Saints were held to a season-low 176 yards in total offense.

The Cowboys scored first on Brett Maher’s 26-yard field goal, but they could have had more after driving to a first-and-goal at the Saints 6 following a 40-yard completion from Prescott to Michael Gallup on the left sideline.

Elliott’s touchdown reception, which capped an 85-yard, eight-play drive, put the Cowboys up 10-0.

The Saints drove into position for a potential touchdown, but on fourth-and-goal from the Dallas 1, Alvin Kamara was nailed in the backfield by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to end the threat.

The Cowboys then moved 70 yards in 16 plays to extend their lead to 13-0 on Maher’s 46-yard field goal.

The Saints finally got on the board on the first series of the second half, driving 60 yards in 10 plays to set up Wil Lutz for a 33-yard field goal.

A roughing-the-punter penalty against Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory kept the Saints’ next series alive, and Brees found wide receiver Keith Kirkwood in a crowded end zone for a 30-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 13-10 late in the third quarter.

