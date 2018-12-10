Cooper's third TD lifts Cowboys over Eagles in OT

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper with 1:55 remaining in overtime to lift the Dallas Cowboys past the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 on Sunday.

The pass was deflected by Rasul Douglas and into Cooper’s hands before he raced in for the winning score and the fifth straight win for the Cowboys, who never let the Eagles touch the ball in overtime.

Prescott was 42 of 54 for a career-high 455 yards, two interceptions and three touchdowns, all to Cooper, who caught 10 passes for 217 yards. The Cowboys improved to 8-5, two games ahead of the Eagles (6-7) and Washington Redskins (6-7) in the NFC East with three games to play.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was 22 of 32 for 228 yards and three touchdowns, but the Eagles had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Wentz lost his ninth fumble of the season late in the second and the Cowboys had one final drive before halftime. Amazingly, Brett Maher’s 62-yard field goal attempt at the buzzer sailed straight through, and the Cowboys led 6-0. It was the longest field goal in Dallas franchise history.

After Maher added a 21-yarder to make it 9-0, the Eagles kept battling, scoring their first touchdown when Wentz connected with Alshon Jeffery from 2 yards out with 6:04 remaining in the third. Jake Elliott’s extra point misfired, and the Eagles trailed 9-6.

After Elliott tied it early in the fourth, the Cowboys marched 75 yards in nine plays, culminated with Prescott tossing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Cooper for a 16-9 lead with 7:46 left.

The Eagles took the ensuing kickoff and moved 47 yards with Dallas Goedert catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to tie the game at 16 with 3:12 remaining.

On Dallas’ next play from scrimmage, Prescott threw a 75-yard touchdown to Cooper to quickly go back ahead 23-16 just 11 seconds later.

The Eagles appeared to tie the game again, but a questionable offensive-pass-interference penalty was called on Goedert, nullifying a 75-yard touchdown. They rebounded and managed to tie the game at 23 with 1:39 left when Wentz threw a 6-yard touchdown to Darren Sproles.

Prescott was sacked by Fletcher Cox on the final play of regulation to send the game into overtime.

