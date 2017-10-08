FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
October 9, 2017 / 1:23 AM / 12 days ago

Dallas Cowboys - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Dallas Cowboys activated defensive end David Irving from the reserve/exempt list and he is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Irving returned to practice Wednesday after a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. The Cowboys had a one-game exemption since he was coming back from suspension. Irving, 24, replaces defensive end Charles Tapper, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering a broken bone in his foot in Wednesday’s practice.


