December 1, 2017 / 6:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dallas Cowboys - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB Justin Durant is dealing with a concussion he suffered against the Chargers and has yet to return to practice. He may not play against the Redskins.

RB Alfred Morris has 37 carries for 180 yards over the last three games combined, a solid 4.9 yards per carry.

LT Tyron Smith didn’t practice Sunday because of back and groin injuries, but he returned to practice on Monday and will play Thursday.

G Zack Martin suffered a concussion against the Chargers, but he practiced Monday and is on track to play against the Redskins.

