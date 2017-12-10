Dallas Cowboys - PlayerWatch

DE David Irving was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday for Sunday’s game. Irving has seen limited time this year, but when he has played, he has been a destructive force. He missed the first four games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s ban on performance-enhancing drugs, but has compiled 22 tackles and seven sacks (second on the team). He suffered a concussion against the Washington Redskins on a Thursday night game on Nov. 30. The Cowboys had hoped the extra time off would be sufficient for Irving to pass through the concussion protocol, but he has yet to be cleared.

LB Justin Durant was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday for Sunday’s game. Durant will be missing his second straight game because of a concussion.

CB Orlando Scandrick on Saturday was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s game. Scandrick suffered two small fractures in his back and missed practice all week.