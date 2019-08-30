Brown helps Broncos handle Cardinals

Aug 29, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; General view of a Denver Broncos fan before the preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wideout Fred Brown caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown as the Denver Broncos dispatched the visiting Arizona Cardinals 20-7 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.

Brown caught a 6-yard score in the second quarter from Kevin Hogan, who finished 12 of 23 for 138 yards and two interceptions. Rookie linebackers Malik Reed (two) and Justin Hollins (one) combined for three sacks.

Brett Hundley started for Arizona and went 7 of 8 for 55 yards. AJ Richardson had five catches for 67 yards and a 28-yard score.

—Field Level Media