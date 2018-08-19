FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2018 / 5:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Daniel leads Bears to 24-23 win over Broncos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Chicago Bears to a come-from-behind 24-23 win over Denver on Saturday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Trailing 23-10 entering the final period, Daniel hit Taquan Mizzell for a score from 2 yards out with 4:38 on the clock, then followed with a 12-yard pass to Ben Braunecker with 1:53 remaining in the game. Daniel finished the night 19-of-28 passing for 189 yards and the two touchdowns.

Mitchell Trubisky saw limited action and went 9-of-14 passing for 90 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

On the Denver side of the ball, quarterback Case Keenum was 8-of-13 passing for 78 yards. Chad Kelly cemented his spot as the No. 2 quarterback on the roster, finishing 7-of-9 for 90 yards and a touchdown pass. Former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch struggled again, completing just 5 of 11 passes for 39 yards. He was sacked twice and heard the boos from the home crowd.

Earlier this week, Denver general manager John Elway didn’t discount searching for a different quarterback to back up Keenum.

—Field Level Media

