Pineiro's 53-yard field goal lifts Bears over Broncos

Eddy Pineiro drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Chicago Bears to a wild 16-14 win over the host Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) waits to warm up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pineiro’s third field goal of the game bailed out Chicago (1-1), which blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before recovering. Rookie running back David Montgomery scored his first career touchdown in the victory.

Pineiro’s clutch kick stung Denver (0-2), which had turned a 13-3 deficit into a 14-13 lead thanks to a field goal by Brandon McManus and a last-minute touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass, both from Joe Flacco to Emmanuel Sanders.

The Broncos trailed 13-12 after Sanders’ 7-yard touchdown and lined up for an extra-point attempt from McManus. The kick missed, but Bears defensive back Buster Skrine was called offsides, giving the Broncos the ball at the 1-yard line.

Denver coach Vic Fangio pulled his kicking unit off the field and decided to go for two and the lead.

Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky finished 16 of 27 for 120 yards as part of a conservative attack.

Flacco completed 35 of 50 passes for 292 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sanders had 11 grabs for 98 yards.

Denver opened the scoring with a field goal on its first possession. McManus connected on a 43-yarder to complete a 10-play, 50-yard drive.

Chicago evened the score at 3 on a 40-yard field goal by Pineiro with 13:35 left in the second quarter.

Pineiro struck again — this time from 52 yards — to put the Bears on top 6-3 with 5:10 remaining in the half. Running back Tarik Cohen had a 9-yard rush and a 16-yard reception during the scoring drive.

The Bears increased their lead to 13-3 with 1:14 left in the third quarter. Montgomery scored on a 1-yard run to cap off a nine-play, 80-yard drive.

The Broncos pulled within 13-6 on a 32-yard field goal by McManus with 13:37 to go.

That set the stage for Sanders’ late score and Pineiro’s unlikely heroics.

—Field Level Media