Mayfield, Browns rally past Broncos

Baker Mayfield passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cleveland Browns rallied to beat the host Denver Broncos 17-16 on Saturday night.

Nick Chubb rushed for 100 yards, 53 of them on the last drive, for the Browns (6-7-1) but was stopped for a 2-yard loss on fourth down deep in Denver territory with 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Denver drove to midfield, but quarterback Case Keenum was sacked on fourth down to end its chances.

Keenum was 31-for-48 passing for 257 yards and two interceptions and ran for Denver’s lone touchdown. The Broncos (6-8) have lost two straight.

Denver lost cornerbacks Brendan Langley (concussion), Jamar Taylor (ejected) and Bradley Roby (facial laceration) and were down to one healthy cornerback until Roby returned for the last drive of the game.

The Browns took advantage of the Broncos’ thin secondary after Keenum’s second interception at midfield. Cleveland drove to the Denver 2, and Mayfield hit Antonio Callaway for a touchdown and a 17-13 lead early in the fourth.

Denver responded with another field goal with 4:39 left to cut it to one, but Chubb broke off a 40-yard run to start Cleveland’s final drive.

The game was tied at 10 at halftime, and Cleveland ate up 9:11 on the first drive of the third quarter. Mayfield moved the Browns to the Denver 36 but fumbled. The Broncos got to the Browns 24 before settling for a Brandon McManus 42-yard field goal with 1:41 left in the quarter.

The Browns took the early lead when Mayfield led them on a four-play, 51 yard drive on their first possession. He found Breshad Perriman on a 31-yard scoring strike to give Cleveland a 7-0 edge.

Denver, which totaled minus-12 yards on its first two drives, tied it on a penalty-aided, 88-yard drive late in the first quarter. Keenum punched it in on third down when he avoided a sack and dived into the end zone to make it 7-7.

The teams traded field goals in the second quarter, and then both squandered chances for more points by trading interceptions in the final two minutes.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller became the team’s all-time sack leader by getting to Mayfield on the last play of the third quarter for his 98th career sack.

—Field Level Media