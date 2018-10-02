Chiefs rally past Broncos, stay unbeaten

EditorsNote: rewords second graf; fixes to “6:27” in fifth graf

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives Monday, passing for 304 yards as the Chiefs outlasted the host Denver Broncos 27-23.

With the Chiefs trailing 23-13, their flashy first-year starter sparked his first comeback as a pro. Kansas City went in front when running back Kareem Hunt crashed in for a 4-yard touchdown with 1:39 remaining.

Although he started slowly, Mahomes completed 28 of 45 passes while adding an 8-yard touchdown rush.

The victory was the sixth straight in the series for the Chiefs (4-0), who opened a two-game lead in the AFC West while posting their 18th win in their past 19 matchups against division rivals.

Before the game-winning, 60-yard drive, Mahomes completed 8 of 10 passes to drive the Chiefs 75 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce with 6:27 left. That march brought Kansas City within 23-20.

Kelce finished with 78 yards on seven catches. Hunt added 121 yards on 19 carries.

On the decisive drive, the Chiefs faced second-and-30, yet Mahomes responded with a 23-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson and a 35-yarder to Demetrius Harris to get the ball to the Denver 11.

Rookie running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman rushed for 69 and 67 yards, respectively, to ignite the upset bid for Denver (2-2).

Quarterback Case Keenum drove the Broncos to the Chiefs 28-yard line in the closing seconds, but an attempted catch-and-lateral on fourth down was ruled as an incomplete pass. Kansas City then took possession with 12 seconds remaining.

Keenum finished 21 of 33 for 245 yards with one interception.

After the Chiefs tied the score at 13 with a 21-yard field goal by Harrison Butker in the third quarter, they could not capitalize on an interception by Eric Murray, stalling on downs.

That gave the Broncos a lift as they marched 80 yards and made it 20-13 on a 1-yard plunge by Lindsay with 2:05 left in the third quarter.

Denver drove 60 yards in just more than two minutes for a 34-yard field goal by Brandon McManus as time expired in the first half. The boot gave the Broncos a 13-10 halftime lead. Kansas City managed one first-half TD drive, going 89 yards, capped by Mahomes’ TD run.

A Freeman 14-yard run produced the game’s first touchdown, tying the score 10-10 in the middle of the second quarter.

—Field Level Media