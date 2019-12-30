Broncos thwart Raiders' 2-point try to hold on for win

Rookie Drew Lock threw a touchdown pass and host Denver withstood a two-point conversion attempt with seven seconds remaining to defeat Oakland 16-15 in the season finale for both teams.

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos general manager John Elway before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

The loss brought an official end to the Raiders’ tenure in Oakland as they prepare to move to Las Vegas for next season. Though they finished with a 7-9 record, they began the day with a long-shot chance to claim the last AFC wild-card spot.

Lock completed 17 of 28 for 177 yards and improved to 4-1 as a starter. Oakland’s Derek Carr completed 29 of 46 for 391 yards and a 3-yard touchdown to Hunter Renfrow with seven seconds left.

The Raiders then went for two points, but Carr’s pass to Renfrow was incomplete and the Broncos (7-9) recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The Raiders were eliminated by then, however, as Tennessee had defeated Houston to claim the final spot while Oakland was still playing.

Denver led 10-3 at halftime and Brandon McManus’ 49-yard field goal increased the lead to 13-3 at the end of the third quarter.

He added a 51-yarder early in the fourth quarter before Daniel Carlson’s 33-yard field goal cut the lead to 16-6 with 9:03 remaining. Carlson kicked a 28-yarder with 3:09 left and Carr drove the Raiders 53 yards in eight plays for the chance to tie or win.

After a scoreless first quarter, Carlson made a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

The Broncos tied the score midway through the period when McManus kicked a 43-yard field goal.

Oakland missed an opportunity to regain the lead on the ensuing drive, though it appeared it had when Carr hit Renfrow on third-and-goal from the 5 and the play was ruled a touchdown. But the replay official ruled Renfrow did not break the plane and the ball was placed on the 1-yard-line. On fourth-and-1, Von Miller stopped Alec Ingold for no gain.

Lock threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Beck with 28 seconds left in the first half to give Denver its halftime lead.

