Raiders' two-point conversion beats Broncos

Derek Carr was 24-of-38 passing for 371 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Jacobs ran for 89 yards and two more scores, and the visiting Las Vegas Raiders rallied to beat the Denver Broncos 32-31 on Sunday.

Darren Waller had nine catches for 117 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion and Bryan Edwards also had a TD reception for Las Vegas (8-8). Waller set the franchise record for receptions in a season with 107.

Drew Lock was 25-of-41 passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns, Jerry Jeudy had five catches for 140 yards and a score and Melvin Gordon rushed for 93 yards and a TD for the Broncos (5-11).

Down 31-24, the Raiders had the ball on their 23 with 1:47 left and no timeouts. Carr drove them to the Denver 1, and Jacobs scored on fourth down. Waller caught the two-point conversion to put Las Vegas ahead with 24 seconds left.

The Broncos drove to midfield and the Raiders blocked Brandon McManus’63-yard field goal try to win it.

Las Vegas led by a touchdown at the half but Denver rallied. McManus, who had a 70-yard field goal try blocked at the end of the first half, had a 37-yarder and another from 26 yards out to cut the deficit to 17-16.

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III fumbled after a hard hit, and five plays later Gordon ran it in from the 10. Lock passed to Jeudy for the 2-point conversion to put the Broncos ahead 24-17.

Jacobs’ 28-yard touchdown run with 7:27 left tied it at 24 but Denver answered with Lock’s 92-yard TD pass to Jeudy, setting up the final rally by the Raiders.

Lock’s one-yard touchdown pass to Troy Fumagalli gave Denver a 10-3 lead, and the Raiders matched it on Carr’s 28-yard TD pass to Waller.

The teams traded punts and Las Vegas started a drive at its own 44 with 1:39 left in the second quarter. Facing a third-and-15 from the 26, Carr connected with Edwards for a touchdown with 26 seconds left in the first half to give the Raiders a 17-10 lead.

--Field Level Media