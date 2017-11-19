Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

The Denver Broncos waived/injured (shoulder) TE A.J. Derby on Saturday and signed tight end Austin Traylor to their active roster. Derby appeared in 15 games (four starts) with the Broncos after being acquired in a trade with the Patriots on Oct. 25, 2016. In nine games this season, Derby recorded 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

