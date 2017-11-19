FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
November 20, 2017 / 1:18 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Denver Broncos waived/injured (shoulder) TE A.J. Derby on Saturday and signed tight end Austin Traylor to their active roster. Derby appeared in 15 games (four starts) with the Broncos after being acquired in a trade with the Patriots on Oct. 25, 2016. In nine games this season, Derby recorded 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

The Denver Broncos signed tight end Austin Traylor to their active roster and waived/injured (shoulder) tight end A.J. Derby on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Traylor is a first-year player from the University of Wisconsin who has been on Denver’s practice squad since Week 16 in 2016.

