FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
President strong as Hondurans vote, but critics fear power grab
honduras
President strong as Hondurans vote, but critics fear power grab
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Germany
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
Mosque Attack
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
November 27, 2017 / 1:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NT Kyle Peko was added to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday Peko, 24, will fill a spot opened Thursday when the Broncos waived cornerback Lorenzo Doss. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Peko is a second-year player out of Oregon State University who has appeared in two games for the Broncos in addition to competing on the team’s practice squad during the last two seasons. He was on Denver’s active roster for four weeks this season, playing on defense and special teams in the win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.