Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

NT Kyle Peko was added to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday Peko, 24, will fill a spot opened Thursday when the Broncos waived cornerback Lorenzo Doss. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Peko is a second-year player out of Oregon State University who has appeared in two games for the Broncos in addition to competing on the team’s practice squad during the last two seasons. He was on Denver’s active roster for four weeks this season, playing on defense and special teams in the win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.