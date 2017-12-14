Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

QB Trevor Siemian had his first start without an interception since Week 4, completing 19 of 31 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

TE Matt LaCosse was signed off the Giants’ practice squad Tuesday. LaCosse gives the Broncos an extra option at a position at which they have struggled throughout the year.

QB Paxton Lynch will miss a third consecutive game because of a high-ankle sprain, but could return to practice next week.

S Justin Simmons did not practice for a second consecutive day because of a high-ankle sprain suffered while celebrating Brandon Marshall’s strip-sack fumble early in Sunday’s win over the Jets.

S Jamal Carter suffered a shoulder bruise against the Colts on Sunday. He is expected to play against the Colts.

NT Domata Peko is expected to return Thursday after missing the last two games because of a sprained MCL. Peko practiced Monday and Tuesday on a limited basis.

RG Ron Leary was placed on injured reserve because of a back injury, the Broncos announced Tuesday. Leary will not need surgery, but will require enough rest to end his campaign.

OL Connor McGovern has started the last two games and is expected to remain in the lineup for the rest of the season