Broncos smother Titans in shutout win

Oct 13, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Former American football player Peyton Manning before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 70 yards and a score, the Denver defense had seven sacks and three interceptions, and the Broncos beat the visiting Tennessee Titans 16-0 on Sunday.

Joe Flacco was 18 of 28 for 177 yards and an interception, and Courtland Sutton had four catches for 76 yards for Denver, which has won two in a row.

The Broncos (2-4) lost second-leading receiver Emmanuel Sanders to a knee injury in the first half.

Denver held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 28 yards and intercepted Marcus Mariota twice before he was pulled from the game after going just 7 of 18 for 63 yards. Ryan Tannehill took over with 4:56 left in the third quarter and completed 13 of 16 passes for 144 yards and an interception.

Neither team could generate much offense in the first half, combining for 219 yards and just 10 first downs, but Denver did enough to take a 6-0 lead into the locker room.

Tennessee (2-4) went three-and-out on its first two possessions and didn’t cross into Denver territory until late in the first quarter, managing to reach the Broncos 49.

Denver had more success moving the ball, getting to the Titans 13 on its first possession before settling for a 31-yard field goal from Brandon McManus.

It stayed 3-0 until late in the second quarter. Flacco opened the drive with a 41-yard pass to Sutton to the Tennessee 44. The drive stalled at the 35 before McManus hit a 53-yard field goal with 4:40 left in the half.

Denver increased the lead to 13-0 late in the third quarter on Lindsay’s 2-yard touchdown run, which was set up by Mariota’s second pick.

Tannehill drove the Titans to the Denver 11 early in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos took over after a sack on fourth-and-4 from the 13.

Denver moved to the Tennessee 20 but had to settle for a McManus 48-yard field goal with 4:56 left.

Tennessee then drove to the Broncos’ 5, but two penalties and another sack pushed the Titans back to the 30. Kareem Jackson’s interception at the goal line sealed it.

