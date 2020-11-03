Broncos General Manager Elway, CEO Ellis test positive for COVID-19

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL team said on Tuesday.

Ellis did not attend the team’s Week 8 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers after reporting symptoms to medical staff on Sunday and worked from home on Monday, the Broncos said.

Elway, who won two Super Bowls as the Broncos’ quarterback before moving into the executive suite, left the team training facility on Monday morning due to minor symptoms, the team said.

“Both Joe and John are doing well,” the Broncos said. “They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.”

Hall of Famer Elway, widely considered among the greatest quarterbacks of all time, spent his entire 16-season career with Denver, leading the Broncos to NFL titles in 1998 and 1999. He joined the team’s executive staff in 2011 and helped guide it to a third Super Bowl victory in 2016.

The Broncos said they are “confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities.” All NFL club facilities were closed on Tuesday for the U.S. presidential election.

Several NFL teams have reported positive coronavirus tests among players and personnel since the season began. The NFL has said it is considering limiting the number of attendees for February’s Super Bowl.