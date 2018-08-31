Browns, Mayfield smother Lions

Baker Mayfield started and showed big-play flair and the Cleveland Browns’ defense looked dominant again in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The preseason finale Thursday night was a big success for second-year running back Matt Dayes, who had a 42-yard touchdown run, 30-yard reception and finished with 111 total yards.

Cleveland got on the board on rookie running back Nick Chubb’s 3-yard romp in the first quarter and led 25-0 at halftime.

Mayfield, who was 9 of 16 passing, produced points on three of his five drives before exiting the game.

Detroit scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Defensive end Nate Orchard returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown for the Browns.

