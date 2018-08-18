Giants' backups do best Big 3 impersonation, roll Lions in Detroit

With Saquon Barkley, Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. all sitting out, the New York Giants’ backups took advantage of the extra work and took down the Lions 30-17 at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday night.

Starting quarterback Davis Webb completed 14 of 20 passes for 140 yards and a score, an 8-yard toss to backup running back Wayne Gallman to give the Giants the lead for good at 7-3 in the second quarter.

Another Giants running back, Robert Martin, had seven carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. Gallman had 26 yards on the ground and a pair of scores.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford was 2 of 5 for 51 yards in limited action, but backup Jake Rudock was 23 of 30 for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Barkley sat because of a leg injury suffered at practice, while Manning and Beckham were not listed as inactive but sat nonetheless.

