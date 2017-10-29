Preview: Steelers at Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hopes to leave his penchant for throwing interceptions this season in his rear-view mirror on Sunday night, when he faces the aggressive defense of the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger has answered a five-interception performance with efficient showings in back-to-back wins over Kansas City and Cincinnati.

“They’re very opportunistic, a lot of turnovers. ... Doesn’t seem like a ball that’s in the air ever hits the ground,” Roethlisberger told reporters of the Lions, who have forced an NFL third-best 14 turnovers - including nine interceptions. Roethlisberger would be wise to lean on former Michigan State star Le‘Veon Bell, who has amassed at least 180 yards from scrimmage in three of his last four games. Detroit’s Matthew Stafford took last week’s bye to work his way past hamstring and ankle injuries while also soothing his mind after getting intercepted three times in a 52-38 loss to New Orleans on Oct. 15. “I needed to take care of myself physically and mentally refresh, get away for a little bit and think about something other than football for a couple days,” Stafford told reporters.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Steelers -3. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE STEELERS (5-2): Antonio Brown continues to reign supreme among all wide receivers, leading the league with 52 catches for 765 yards. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster likely will get the start in place of disgruntled wideout Martavis Bryant, who was demoted to the practice squad and ruled out of Sunday’s contest. Smith-Schuster has gone as far as to say he’d give Roethlisberger his game check - approximately $27,000 - should the quarterback join himself, Brown, Bell and others as part of a choreographed celebration. “The ultimate celebration is to get Ben in there,” Smith-Schuster told reporters. “If Ben gets in there, I’ll give Ben my next check. Obviously, he doesn’t need it.”

ABOUT THE LIONS (3-3): Golden Tate was spotted with his right arm in a sling last week as he dealt with a shoulder injury, but the determined wideout remains intent on playing versus Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old practiced this week - at least during individual drills - and looks to continue his strong showing at home, as he has registered at least five receptions in each of his last six games at Ford Field. Running back Theo Riddick’s 23 catches trail only Tate on the team, although wideout Marvin Jones Jr. has five receptions of 20-or-more yards this season. Rookie Kenny Golladay is battling a hamstring injury but is expected to return to play his first game in over a month.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Detroit’s Ameer Abdullah has recorded 90 of his team’s 143 rushing attempts, with Riddick next in line at 18.

2. Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt is tied among rookies with four sacks.

3. Lions S Glover Quin (concussion) was a full participant in practice this week and is on track to make his 123rd consecutive start on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Steelers 31, Lions 28