Detroit Lions - PlayerWatch

RT Rick Wagner (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

RB Dwayne Washington (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

QB Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to an ankle injury. Stafford was a full practice participant on Friday and expects to be able to make his 102nd consecutive start.

RG T.J. Lang (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

LB Paul Worrilow (knee) will miss his second straight game.