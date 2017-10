WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) missed his fourth consecutive game Sunday.

PK Matt Prater accounted for all of Detroit’s points Sunday with five field goals.

QB Matthew Stafford completed 27 of 45 passes for 423 yards for the Lions, but they couldn’t score a touchdown. Detroit drove inside the Steelers’ 10 on three second-half possessions, but came away with just a field goal.

G T.J. Lang made his 100th career start on Sunday.