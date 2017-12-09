Detroit Lions - PlayerWatch

RT Rick Wagner was ruled out of Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury. Wagner suffered the injury when Stafford fell on him during last Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

QB Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a bruised right hand. Stafford threw more passes in Friday’s practice after throwing none on Wednesday and only light tosses on Thursday. Detroit coach Jim Caldwell noted the progression while meeting with reporters on Friday.