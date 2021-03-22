League to hold in-person 2021 Draft in Cleveland with fans

FILE PHOTO: The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - The 2021 NFL Draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak as it will feature select prospects and fans across several Cleveland locations, the league said on Monday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who last year announced draft picks from the basement of his house, will instead perform those duties from a stage set against the backdrop of Lake Erie during the April 29-May 1 event.

Additional draft prospects will participate remotely from their homes around the country.

A draft theatre will also serve as a viewing zone for the main stage and will seat invited guests who will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

In a bid to promote the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the NFL will allow individuals chosen by each of the 32 clubs to have a front row seat to the main stage as long as they are fully vaccinated.

Like last year’s NFL Draft, all teams will announce their player selections from a location of their choosing while following appropriate protocols.

The NFL also said it will have an interactive football theme park set-up during the Draft that will be free to the public but reservations will be required in a bid to manage capacity.