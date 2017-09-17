Preview: Eagles at Chiefs

After working together for years, Andy Reid and Doug Pederson square off for the first time when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It’s Reid’s second meeting with his former team, as the Chiefs won 26-16 at Philadelphia in his first season with the club in 2013.

The coaches go way back, as Pederson played for Reid in Green Bay and Philadelphia before joining his coaching staffs with the Eagles and Chiefs. Pederson was Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2013-15, so he has a great understanding of the team’s offense. “I think when you know each other this well, and you are that familiar with each other, it’s hard,” Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith told reporters. “A lot gets made of that. Who is making what changes, are you trying to counter their changes, what if they do this, what if they do that, you can talk yourselves in circles a little bit. In the end, I think it is going to come down to who can execute out there.” The Chiefs were the surprise of Week 1, as they spoiled the Super Bowl ring ceremony in New England on Opening Night with a 42-27 victory, while the Eagles also picked up a big road win, beating Washington 30-17.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Chiefs -6. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE EAGLES (1-0): Carson Wentz had a strong opener, going 26-of-39 for 307 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, as he looked often to tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Nelson Agholor. The Eagles need more from the running game to be successful, though, as LeGarrette Blount finished with only 46 yards on 14 carries against Washington. The defense forced four turnovers in Week 1, but the Eagles might not be able to expect a repeat against a Chiefs team that typically takes care of the ball.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (1-0): Kansas City flashed an explosive offense in Week 1, as rookie running back Kareem Hunt racked up 246 yards from scrimmage – the most by any NFL player in his debut – and Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Smith was nearly flawless, going 28-of-35 for 368 yards with four TDs. The defense did an admirable job against Tom Brady and the Patriots, allowing 371 total yards but holding the reigning champions to 10 points in the second half - and none in the fourth quarter.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Hill has scored a touchdown of at least 60 yards in five consecutive games, the longest streak in NFL history.

2. Wentz is 4-0 as a starter in September.

3. Chiefs LB Justin Houston, who had two sacks last week, recorded a career-high 4.5 in his most recent meeting with the Eagles.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 31, Eagles 23