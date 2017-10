RB Donnel Pumphrey was placed on injured reserve by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, two days after sustaining a torn hamstring in practice. Pumphrey, who was a fourth-round pick, was inactive in the team’s season-opening victory over the Washington Redskins after returning from a head injury during the preseason. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Pumphrey set the FBS rushing record at San Diego State with 6,405 career yards. He had 2,133 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns last season.